"It's out there. I don't have to hide behind it anymore": Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner reveals he suffered a stroke and it's affected his playing

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Faulkner says he suffered the stroke as he recovered from the aortic aneurysm he experienced at Louder Than Life in 2021, and it's left him permanently damaged

Richie Faulkner onstage
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has revealed that he suffered a stroke as he recuperated from the aortic aneurysm he experienced onstage at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2021.

Faulkner, who underwent a 10-hour life-saving operation after being rushed to the hospital after the show, says he suffered the stroke while out walking his dog a month after the Louisville incident.

Initially, doctors thought Faulkner had suffered a transient ischaemic attack – the same kind of mini-stroke suffered by Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain in January 2023, and by Deep Purple sticksman Ian Paice in June 2016 – but it was later diagnosed as an actual stroke, and it's left part of his brain permanently damaged.

"They found some damage on the left side of the brain, which affects the right side, " Faulker tells Premier Guitar (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). Now, fortunately, I don't play guitar with my foot, so that's fine. I can get away with that. But my hand, obviously, that's our engine room. And everything started clicking into place in regards to what I was feeling on stage. There was something that was wrong. Something was impeding, something wasn't right.

"So, as I said, we'd done some more tests. They found the damage. They said that the fact that it hasn't gone away means that it's not a TIA; it's a stroke. TIA damage can go away. Stroke – that's it. It is damaged. You've got damage in your brain. Now I thought I had brain damage before, but this is real. It's a small thing on the left side.

Faulkner goes on to describe how the stroke has affected his playing, and that what once came naturally has become a nightly battle.

"I still play, we're still writing records, we're still playing as hard as we can – it doesn't affect that – but there's just little things I have to do," he says. "But I go out every night thinking… Sometimes I come off stage and I call home and I say, 'I can't fucking do it. I can't do it. I can't do it.'

"There's stuff that I used to play – I used to think something and it would come out. And now I'm up there struggling to play like a rhythm pattern. 'I can't do it. I can't. I'm gonna quit. I can't do it.' And then you have a good one. So who wants that? But that's the way it is. That's the truth. So that's what I struggle with. That's the collateral damage."

Faulkner also singles out a live performance where that "collateral damage" visibly impacted his playing.

"We did an Elegant Weapons gig in Paris in '23. We did [Judas Priest's] Painkiller," he says. "I was awful. It's on YouTube. If anyone wants to go and have a laugh, go and check that out. Fuck, it's bad. Everyone else was great, but the guy [who is actually] in the band – fucking, 'Ah, I don't know what…' Well, there you go. But yeah, so maybe just gives a bit of understanding into what it is. But even if not, I've got it out there.

"It's out there. I don't have to hide behind it anymore. And again, hopefully, maybe it helps someone else that might be struggling with their struggle to think, 'This is okay' and 'I'm not alone. How do I turn this into a positive for myself?' So, that's it, really."

Judas Priest’ Richie Faulkner Discusses Stroke, Brain Damage, Guitar-Playing Problems & Anxiety - YouTube Judas Priest’ Richie Faulkner Discusses Stroke, Brain Damage, Guitar-Playing Problems & Anxiety - YouTube
Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about metal hammer
Machine Head posing for a photograph in 2007

“Once James Hetfield said he liked the album, that was it. He said that it kicked his ass”: How Machine Head’s The Blackening became their own Master Of Puppets
Kid Bookie/Babymetal/Sleep Token/Machine Head/Dogma

The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac posing for a photograph in the 1970s

“I told Jimmy Page: ‘Come on! People want to see Zeppelin back together!’ I won’t say I was responsible, but after that they did play that reunion gig”: Mick Fleetwood’s wild tales of Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Ramones
"Ramones perfectly represent and encapsulate the essence of the underground." Napalm Death, Thurston Moore, Wayne Kramer, Ihsahn and members of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Rammstein, Gogol Bordello and more to appear on two forthcoming Ramones tribute albums
Metallica in 2024
More is all you need! Metallica’s Master Of Puppets has been streamed one billion times on Spotify
Metal Hammer bundle featuring Skeletá by Ghost on vinyl, plus an art print and stickers
Ghost fans! Get this world-exclusive bundle featuring Skeletá on vinyl, Metal Hammer’s new issue with a cover you can’t buy anywhere else, and more
Queen at Live Aid
“Bob Geldof said, No, Queen have peaked. I don’t think they should play.” Queen would never have performed their iconic set at Live Aid if Band Aid mastermind Bob Geldof had his way, and Freddie Mercury initially wasn't that keen either
Jack Black on The Kelly Clarkson Show
"This is the best day of my life!" Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Foo Fighters, then help Jack Black make a dream come true in the most joyous and pure TV segment of the week
Sleep Token on stage in 2023
Sleep Token drop another new single Caramel – listen here
Lynyrd Skynyrd onstage
Lynyrd Skynyrd announce live album recorded at Gary Rossington's star-studded final show
Chicago
“How could it possibly hang together? But it does, brilliantly”: Steven Wilson has remixed Chicago II in Dolby ATMOS
Blackmore&#039;s Night
"I've seen people younger than him in wheelchairs on stage, he probably doesn't want people to see him that way." Ritchie Blackmore's wife Candice Night says the guitarist had a heart attack 18 months ago, won't be onstage in Europe any time soon
Bruce Springsteen Tracks II
“I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now.” Bruce Springsteen is almost ready to share Tracks II: The Lost Albums, featuring seven records and 82 previously unreleased songs, 74 never-before-heard