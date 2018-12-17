Halestorm talk early influences and goals in new Ernie Ball video

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger are the latest guests to appear on Ernie Ball’s String Theory video series.

In the 11-minute clip, the pair speak about a variety of subjects including their influences, what drives them and what happened when Lzzy took her favourite Alice Cooper and Dio albums to a sleepover when she was 11 years old.

As for the future, Hottinger says: “One thing you learn is that you never really run out of dreams. We won a Grammy, we’ve played music all around the world, which was kind of the big idea when I was a kid.

“Now I want to do more, I want to do it better too. How do you write better songs? How do play better? I’m still taking lessons. There’s so much I haven’t unlocked yet.

Lzzy adds: “You’re always searching for something that’s going to reignite that fire that never goes away, but sometimes you just need that, ‘Cool, that’s something different, that’s something new that I can maybe incorporate in the next record.’

“It's the chase I think that I get really excited about.”

Watch the full video below.

Halestorm will return to the UK in November 2019 for four shows with In This Moment and New Years Day.