Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale once dumped a guy for falling asleep during a Tool show

Halestorm singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale says she once dumped someone for sleeping during a Tool concert.

The frontwoman makes the revelation in an interview with Guitar Player, where she names the 10 albums that changed her life.

While discussing Tool’s 2001 release Lateralus, she explains she took a date to see the band live, and him dozing off during the show was a “total deal-breaker”.

“I had a shitty waitress job, and I got us tickets to see Tool at Hershey Park,” Hale recollects. “I was so stoked. Then Arejay [Hale, Halestorm drummer and Lzzy’s younger brother] did something to piss off our parents, so they wouldn’t allow him to go.

“I thought, ‘OK, this could be an opportunity to ask somebody out on a date,’ which I did. I asked this guy Nate, and he said yes. I was like, ‘Sweet!’ We didn’t have great seats, but it didn’t matter – the show was amazing. I was singing every word.

“Halfway through, I looked at my date and saw that he had fallen asleep – total deal-breaker for me.”

Hale adds that her brother still pokes fun at her over the incident. “My brother still teases me about it: ‘I wouldn’t have fallen asleep.’”

Lzzy and Arejay co-founded Halestorm in 1997. The band released their latest album (fifth overall), Back From The Dead, in 2022. Lzzy recently sat down with Metal Hammer to offer an exclusive update on album six, which is expected to come out this year.

“We’re almost done,” she said of the record. “We’ve been writing while touring, so it’s been crazy. Dave Cobb is also producing it – he’s worked with so many of the great voices of Americana [including Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell], but he’s also a closet metalhead! So he’s had so much fun.”

Hale notably spent the summer as the interim lead singer for hair metal legends Skid Row. Despite many fans and even Jon Bon Jovi urging her to continue with the band, she stepped away after her four contracted gigs to focus on Halestorm.

However, Lzzy recently told Hammer that she is open to rejoining Skid Row in a live capacity later down the line. “We left it like, ‘I can’t marry you, but we can totally have an affair sometime,’” she said.