“I can’t marry you, but we can totally have an affair sometime”: Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale is open to singing with Skid Row again

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says she is open to singing with Skid Row again.

The singer/guitarist fronted the glam metal legends for a handful of shows during the summer, filling in for former vocalist Eric Grönwall after he departed for health reasons.

Despite the concerts bringing a new wave of attention to the veteran band and even Jon Bon Jovi urging her to carry on, Hale said after the dates that she could not continue, citing her commitment to Halestorm.

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, however, Hale reveals that she’d be open to rejoining Skid Row for more shows later down the line, even if she can never be a full-time member.

“We left it like, ‘I can’t marry you, but we can totally have an affair sometime,’” she tells writer Emily Swingle. “If the guys send up the bat signal in a time of crisis, I’ll be there.”

Hale also reveals how she got the job temporarily fronting Skid Row. “Well, I’ve known Rachel [Bolan, bassist] and Snake [guitarist Dave Sabo] for the better part of a decade,” she says.

“One day, Rachel and I are eating cake at a birthday party. Out of the blue, he just asks me, ‘Would you ever consider playing some shows with us?’ My dumb brain goes, ‘Halestorm and Skid Row, that’d be cool!’ Obviously, that’s not what he means.

“He’s like, ‘No, dummy, I mean you fronting Skid Row!’ Not even a week later, he calls me up, and it’s actually happening. He asks, ‘Are you in?’ So I called my ‘adults’ in management and cleared my schedule immediately.””

At time of publication, Skid Row still haven’t named a full-time vocalist to replace Grönwall. Founding singer Sebastian Bach expressed his interest during the summer, but Sabo swiftly shot him down in an interview.

“Well, the answer has been the same for – I don’t know – 20,000 years now. It’s not gonna happen,” the guitarist stated.

“And I say the same thing every time. I’m thankful that people have such an interest in wanting to see that happen, but I also have to reiterate that this is about being happy in the situation that you’re in. So I’ll speak for myself personally.”

Sabo later added that, although Skid Row had previously been offered “a good amount of money” to reunite with Bach, “it’s just never been about the money, man”.

“I choose my happiness, my willingness to continue to be a really good friend to my best friends and a really good husband and a really good dad and bandmate and person. And I don’t wanna endanger that in any way.”

Meanwhile, Halestorm have announced a great many shows for 2025, with tours across North America and Europe lined up for the first half of the year. See dates and full details via the band’s website.

