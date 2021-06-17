Halestorm announce intimate "An Evening With..." European tour

Pennsylvania's finest Halestorm have announced a European Tour for early 2022. The run of shows, billed as "An Evening With...", kicks off in Frankfurt, Germany, on February 1, and climaxes in London six weeks later on March 13. Full dates below

“We are so excited to announce our upcoming Evening With tour of the UK & Europe this February through March 2022!" exclaims Lzzy Hale. "That’s right, All Halestorm, all the time! A collection of up close and personal shows where we will be performing deep cuts, all the fan favourites, and even some brand new songs! Come join us! Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18th!"

Halestorm, most recently spotted in The UK at London's Alexandria Palace in November 2019, will also tour the US later this year with Evanescence. Announcing the shows last month, Lzzy Hale said, "I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence. I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night and reconnect with all of the fans whom I’ve missed so much.

"Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we’ve experienced in the past."

Tickets for the US shows are on sale now.

Nov 05: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR*

Nov 07: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA*

Nov 09: San Jose SAP Center at San Jose, CA*

Nov 12: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: The Chelsea, NV*

Nov 13: San Diego San Diego State University: Viejas Arena, CA*

Nov 15: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ*

Nov 20: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX*

Dec 02: Duluth Infinite Energy Arena, GA*

Dec 05: Saint Louis Saint Louis University: Chaifetz Arena, MO*

Dec 11: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI*

Dec 12: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH*

Dec 14: Pittsburgh University of Pittsburgh: Petersen Events Center, PA*

Dec 15: Newark Prudential Center, NJ*

Dec 17: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ*

Dec 18: Worcester DCU Center, MA*

Feb 01: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 03: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Feb 04: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Feb 06: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 09: Stockholm Fållan, Sweden

Feb 10: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 12: Berlin Metropol, Germany

Feb 13: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 16: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 20: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Feb 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1 / Razz 2, Spain

Feb 23: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 25: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Feb 27: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Feb 28: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Mar 02: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 04: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Mar 05: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Mar 07: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Mar 09: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Mar 10: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Mar 12: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Mar 13: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

* = with Evanescence