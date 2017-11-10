Halestorm hope to complete new album by end of 2017

Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale says that work is progressing well on the follow-up to 2015’s Into The Wild Life.

She, along with drummer brother Arejay, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith, are in the studio with acclaimed producer Nick Raskulinecz.

And in a new interview with radio station Razor 94.7, Hale says she hopes to have the new record wrapped up by the end of 2017.

She says (via Blabbermouth): “We started pre-production in a different way. We went in with nothing with our producer and just started recording and creating.

“We finally hit on a few things and recorded some songs – and our management already thinks we have the first single and they haven’t even heard everything yet.

“We’re hoping to get it done before the new year.”

She adds: “Everybody’s firing on all cylinders. It feels like we’re back in our parents’ basement trying to hash it out. There’s four sides to Halestorm – it’s not just about me being the singer and whoever playing in the background.

“I think this is going to be the first record where you can really hear what puts Halestorm together. We’re all doing things that we’ve always been able to show during our live show, but now we’re finally capturing it.

“I feel like this is going to be our most rock record to date, even more so than the first and second record. Nick is bringing that out of us. There’s teeth to it.”

Last week, the band shared a short video showing Arejay behind his drum kit with the caption: “And so it begins…Halestorm 4.”

