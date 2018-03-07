Halestorm announce European tour including 'biggest ever' UK dates

Halestorm have announced details of a six-week headline UK and European tour. The trek kicks off in Moscow on September 14 before heading through Ireland and The UK, eventually climaxing in Madrid on Oct 25. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am (full dates below)

In a message to British fans, the band say, “Hello UK Freaks! We are so excited to return to you with our biggest headlining tour ever! And we are beyond pumped to finally get to perform at the legendary Brixton Academy, one of the places that has been on our rock’n’roll bucket list forever! Can’t wait to see all of you there!”

Halestorm are currently working in Nashville on a new album with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with Alice In Chains, Rush, Deftones and Ghost. The yet-untitled album will be the follow-up to 2015’s Into The Wild Life, and will be released by Atlantic this summer.

“It’s definitely a step forward for us,” singer Lzzy Hales tells Billboard. “I think you’re really going to see something that comes from all four corners of Halestorm, what each of us brings to the table and just how important all four pillars are in this band. We’re really pumped about having something new, and I just hope everyone likes it – and, regardless, we’re stoked on it.”

In November, Halestorm announced they would be joining the line-up for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Festival. “We are so excited to be performing at the Ramblin’ Man Fair for the first time!” says Hale. “We love playing for our fans in the UK and look forward to making some new friends too. We are ready to melt faces!”

Halestorm European Tour Dates

