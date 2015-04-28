Haken working on ‘real beast’ record

Haken have vowed their fourth album is going to be a “real beast.”

The follow-up to 2013’s The Mountain is expected to have been completed by the time the British outfit hit the road supporting Between The Buried And Me on a tour that includes seven UK appearances.

Haken say: “Excitement levels are off the scale at the moment – being offered a tour support slot with one of our favourite bands is an absolute dream come true.

“Their music has had a massive impact on us, as a band and individual musicians, over the years.”

They add: “Our new album is shaping up. We’ve written a bunch of sketches and are currently selecting which ones to develop further. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

BTBAM will tour in support of eighth album Coma Ecliptic, set for launch on July 10 via Metal Blade. Haken appear at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent in July.

Sep 16: Southampton Talking Heads

Sep 17: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 18: Manchester Gorilla

Sep 19: Glasgow Garage

Sep 20: Leeds Key Club

Sep 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Sep 23: Brighton Haunt ** **