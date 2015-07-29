Haken spoof prog art for Yes cruise announcement

Haken have confirmed their addition to this year’s Cruise To The Edge via a light-hearted video.

Guitarist Charlie Griffiths makes the announcement while being overlaid on some of prog’s most famous works of album art.

The London quartet – who performed at last weekend’s inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair – join hosts Yes, Marillion, the Neal Morse Band, Anathema, Spock’s Beard and others.

Griffiths says: “It’s going to be a huge honour for us to play alongside all these legendary bands, so we hope to see you there for all the proggy fun.”

Morse and Mike Portnoy last week confirmed they’d be playing a tribute set to late Yes bassist Chris Squire.

The cruise takes place aboard the Norwegian Pearl on the Caribbean from November 15 to 19. Find out more.