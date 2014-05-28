Steve Hackett: Carpet Crawlers with Ray Wilson

Steve Hackett has launched a clip from his upcoming live DVD in which he performs Genesis classic Carpet Crawlers with Ray Wilson.

Hackett was joined at London’s Royal Albert Hall for a unique Genesis Revisited show by guests Roine Stolt, John Wetton and Amanda Lehmann, and his band Roger King, Gary O’Toole, Rob Townsend, Lee Pomeroy and Nad Sylvan.

The guitarist said: “It was a thrilling musical experience for all concerned with a fantastic light and visual show. Paul Green and his team filmed it brilliantly too. It’s a feast for eyes, ears and all the senses.”

Genesis Revisited: Live At The Royal Albert Hall will be released via Inside Out on June 30. He’ll tour the UK in October with what’s planned to be the last of his retrospective treks, set to include material not previously performed or recorded in his long-running Genesis Revisited project.

Live set tracklist

Dance On A Volcano 2. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight 3. Fly On A Windshield 4. Broadway Melody of 1974 5. Carpet Crawlers (featuring Ray Wilson) 6. The Return Of The Giant Hogweed (featuring Roine Stolt) 7. The Musical Box 8. Horizons 9. Unquiet Slumbers For The Sleeprs 10. In That Quiet Earth 11. Afterglow 12. I Know What I Like (featuring Ray Wilson) 13. Firth of Fifth (featuring John Wetton) 14. Ripples (featuring Amanda Lehmann) 15. The Fountain of Salmacis 16. Supper’s Ready 17. Watcher of the Skies 18. Los Endos

Genesis Extended tour

Oct 21: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 22: Brighton Centre

Oct 24: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 25: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Oct 26: York Barbican

Oct 28: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Oct 29: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 30: Cardiff St David’s Hall Nov

01: London Eventim Apollo

Nov 02: Salford The Lowry

Nov 03: Guildford G Live

Nov 04: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Steve Hackett and Ray Wilson: Carpet Crawlers