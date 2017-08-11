H.E.A.T. return with Time On Our Side lyric video

Swedish melodic rockers H.E.A.T. have released a lyric video for Time On Our Side, the first track to be released from the band’s upcoming fifth studio album Into The Great Unknown, the follow-up to 2014’s Tearing Down The Walls.

The new album was produced by Tobias Lindell, who also produced Tearing Down The Walls, and was recorded at Karma Sound studios on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. It also marks the return of guitarist Dave Dalone, who played on the band’s first three albums, but left in 2013 before rejoining last October to replace founder member Eric Rivers.

“During the making of this album, I think we all felt a little bit like astronauts going off to space for the first time,” says Dalone. “We set out on a journey not knowing what we would come back with, or if we’d even make it back. Somewhere along the way, the pieces began to fall into place. There’s just no point in doing the same album over and over again just because it works. When it all comes down to it, you want to make the songs shine to their full potential. If that includes bending the rules of the genre or crossing paths into unknown territory, so be it.”

“Time On Our Side is a song about a relationship in which you have lost something over the years and it has become more and more difficult to endure,” says singer Erik Grönwall. The song lyrics are sung in the perspective where you are begging your counterpart to have faith and patience in each other with a promise that you’ll do everything in your power to make it better again.”

“When I first heard the chorus on Time On Our Side there wasn’t a single hair on my body that didn’t stand straight up,” says bassist Jona Tee. It’s just one of those songs that immediately touches you and sends shivers all over the body. The combination of the melody and the lyrics is just perfect. It instantly puts you in a state of mind where you begin to ponder what really matters. I may have experienced this before only with 10 songs, tops. The rest of the song serves as the perfect appetiser for the epic main course. Enjoy!”

“The title Into The Great Unknown suits the album for many reasons,” says drummer Crash. “The plan, to focus entirely on the song writing and to not do a live show until the new album is out, was a new thing for us. We had never done anything like it, how do you ‘not’ play live for two years? We had been doing live shows since we were kids. Another leap into the great unknown is the music itself, with no limits and elements never before seen in H.E.A.T. Eric Rivers disappeared into the great unknown and former guitarist Dave Dalone (aka Sky Davis) came back from it. The album cover is once again created by Russian artist Vitaly S. Alexius, and is inspired by the mystical space, the greatest unknown known to man.”

Into The Great Unknown will be released on September 22 via EarMusic, and is available to pre-order now. H.E.A.T. will tour the UK in December (dates will be announced soon).

Into The Great Unknown Tracklisting

Bastard Of Society

Redefined

Shit City

Time On Our Side

Best Of The Broken

Eye Of The Storm

Blind Leads The Blind

We Rule

Do You Want It?

Into The Great Unknown

Tour Dates

Oct 25: Trädgår’n, Gothernburg, Sweden

Oct 26: Kulturbolaget, Malmo, Sweden

Oct 27: ANNEXET/Stockholm Live, Stockholm, Sweden

