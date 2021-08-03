Guthrie Govan guests on upcoming Potter's Daughter album

US prog duo Potter's Daughter have announced that Aristocrats guitarist Guthrie Govan guests on their upcoming album. They will release Close To Nearby on September 30.

Gowan guests with mother and son act Dyanne Voegtlin and Jan-Christian Vögtlin on the new eight-track album, as does drummer Simon Phillips.

“There really is no one who plays guitar like Guthrie - truly a pinch-me moment to have him play on our record," exclaims Dyanna. "He more than deserves his spot in the pantheon of the all-time greats!”

“Jan and Dyanne are evidently partial to doing interesting and unique things in their music so I was very happy to contribute to the record – it was a lot of fun," adds Govan.

Close To Nearby will be available digitally and on CD, with a limited-edition vinyl and accompanying art book version being released later in the year.

Pre-order Close To Nearby.

(Image credit: Armand Cabrera)

Potter's Daughter: Close To Nearby

1. Movement I

2. Rosewind

3. Night Sky

4. The Mask

5. 5 and 5

6. Midnight

7. Seven Meets Five

8. Hold