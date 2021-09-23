Guns N’ Roses to release new single Hard Skool tomorrow, September 24

Guns N’ Roses are set to release a second single in as many months on September 24. The song, Hard Skool, follows on from the August release of ABSUЯD, the first ‘new‘ music to emerge from the LA rock legends since guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan reunited with Axl Rose.

Teased earlier this week in a video posted on Slash’s social media channels, Hard Skool was originally recorded during the sessions for Guns N’ Roses’ 2008 album Chinese Democracy, under the title Jackie Chan.

Pre-pandemic, Duff McKagan said that talk of a new album from the band is “real.”

“I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has – really cool stuff he'd been working on,” the bassist told Eddie Trunk. “So I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course.”

“I don't mean to get anybody rabid. A new Guns N’ Roses album will happen when it happens, that's for sure.”

The revitalised LA rockers are currently touring US arenas once more as part of their Guns N' Roses 2020 Tour. The tour is scheduled to hit Europe in June/July 2022.