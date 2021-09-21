Slash teases new Guns N' Roses song Hard School

Slash has teased a new Guns N' Roses track via a video posted to his social media accounts.

The footage shows the band performing the tune during the soundcheck of their show on September 17 in Chicago, however it was not played during the gig's official set.

Although technically unnamed, the new song is said be titled Hard School – an update from its previous moniker, Jackie Chan – and was originally recorded during the making of Guns N’ Roses’ 2008 album Chinese Democracy.

The arrival of new music was seemingly confirmed last week, after a fan claimed she had been informed by frontman Axl Rose that new music was coming when the pair met backstage at a gig in Atlantic City.

In a since deleted tweet regarding the conversation, it was stated that "A fan met Axl Rose after the second Guns N’ Roses show in Atlantic City, NJ last night.

"She said he invited her backstage and they had a beer together. She also said she asked him about Hard Skool. He played the song for her and said they are releasing it soon.”

So, whichever way it's spelt, it looks like the new single will follow suit from the previously-released single Absurd, officially presented as ABSUЯD. The track – which was released last month – marked Guns 'N Roses' long-awaited return and was debuted at their show in Boston a couple days prior to its release.

Check out a snippet of Hard School below: