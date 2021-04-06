Guns N’ Roses reschedule summer 2021 European shows to summer 2022

Guns N’ Roses have been forced to knock back their scheduled summer 2021 European tour dates to the summer of 2022.

The LA band’s London dates, due to take place on June 18/19 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will now take place on July 1/2, 2022, while the group’s Glasgow show, originally scheduled for June 24 at Bellahouston Park, will now take place at Glasgow Green on July 5. Guns’ Dublin gig is now rescheduled to June 28, 2022.

Support on all European dates (except at the Sweden Rock festival) will come from bluesman Gary Clark Jr.

A statement from the band reads: “Hey Gunners, unfortunately we need to ask for your patience one more time. Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr! The tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, 2022, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates, so please do hold onto them.”



“We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in Europe and more!”

Guns N’ Roses European tour 2022 will call at:

04 Jun Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Algés, POR

07 Jun Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, SPA

11 Jun Solvesborg Sweden Rock, SWE

15 Jun Stavanger Forus Travbane NOR

18 Jun Prague Letnany Airport, CZE

20 Jun Warsaw PGE Narodowy, POL

23 Jun Groningen Stadspark, NL

28 Jun Dublin Marlay Park, IRE

01 Jul London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

02 Jul London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

05 Jul Glasgow Glasgow Green, UK

08 Jul Munich Olympiastadion, GER

10 Jul Milan San Siro Stadium, ITA