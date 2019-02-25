Duff McKagan: New Guns N’ Roses album is “real”

Both Richard Fortus and Slash have recently spoken about the new studio album from Guns N’ Roses – and now bassist Duff McKagan was weighed in.

He was talking with Eddie Trunk on his Sirius XM show Trunk Nation when he gave fans an update. And when asked if a record was definitely in the works, he responded: “Oh, it's real.”

He said (via Blabbermouth): "I heard some new material and there's been some jams going around, and that's the next step for us, for the Guns N' Roses thing.”

McKagan added: “The fun part and the cool part about Guns N’ Roses is we don't really talk about it and what happens next just happens. It's never been that band where there's a direct schedule of how we do things.

“I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has – really cool stuff he'd been working on. So I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course.

“I don't mean to get anybody rabid. A new Guns N’ Roses album will happen when it happens, that's for sure.”

Speaking back in December, Fortus said that a new album from the band could be with us “faster than you think.” He also said that a single from Guns N’ Roses could arrive before the end of 2019.

Last week, McKagan released a lyric video for his new solo track Tenderness, which will feature on his upcoming and as-yet-untitled studio album which he's recorded with Shooter Jennings.