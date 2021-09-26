Guns N' Roses postpone Australia and New Zealand tour dates for 12 months

Guns N' Roses have postponed the Australian and New Zealand legs of their current tour until late 2022. The news comes as both countries battle the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“Despite our best efforts and working with the relevant authorities in New Zealand and Australia it recently became clear that we could not proceed in 2021 due to COVIDS’s resurgence,” says tour promoter Paul Dainty.

“Re-scheduling what is likely to be the biggest stadium rock tour of next year does take some time and I’m delighted that the stars have now aligned. Guns N’ Roses are one of the greatest bands of all time and we’re going to make a little bit of history and be back bigger and better in Summer 2022.”

The band were originally due to play six Australian shows and two in New Zealand this November, but the dates will now go ahead in late 2022. The scheduled show at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr stadium on November 21 - which was due to be the band's first show on New Zealand's South Island - has been cancelled, and been replaced by a performance at Auckland's Eden Park. Guns N' Roses will be the first non-NZ act to headline the venue. Full dates below.

Tickets for the postponed shows will be valid for the new dates, while Dunedin ticket holders will be refunded. Dunedin ticket holders will, however, have access to a special pre-sale for the Auckland show.

Last week Guns N' Roses also announced the next month's scheduled shows in Mexico have been postponed due to government shut down of large gatherings and COVID restrictions. The shows will be also rescheduled for 2022, and tickets will be valid for the new dates.

Guns N' Roses have three remaining dates on their current US tour: September 29 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, and two dates at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL, on October 2: and 3. The European leg of the band's tour is scheduled for Summer 2022.

On Friday Guns N' Roses released a new single, Hard Skool.

Nov 18: Perth Optus Stadium, AU

Nov 22: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, AU

Nov 24: Gold Coast Metricon Stadium, AU

Nov 27: Sydney Stadium Australia, AU

Nov 29: Adelaide Oval, AU

Dec 03: Melbourne Cricket Ground, AU

Dec 08: Wellington Sky Stadium, NZ

Dec 10: Auckland Eden Park, NZ