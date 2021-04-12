Guns N' Roses launch six live classics filmed in front of fanatical Brazilian crowd

Guns N' Roses have released videos of six live tracks from their ongoing Not In This Lifetime Selects series on YouTube.

The clips were filmed at the Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, in front of 42,000 fans on November 20, 2016. The six tracks are set opener It's So Easy, Welcome To The Jungle, Sorry, Rocket Queen, Used To Love Her and set closer Nightrain.

Previous releases in the series include a 13-minute highlights package recorded in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2019, six songs from Mexico City and Houston in 2016, and a five song selection from Guns N' Roses headline set at the UK's Download Festival in 2018.

Last week Guns N' Roses announced that their scheduled summer 2021 European tour dates have been pushed back to the summer of 2022.

The LA band’s London dates, due to take place on June 18/19 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will now take place on July 1/2, 2022, while the group’s Glasgow show, originally scheduled for June 24 at Bellahouston Park, will now take place at Glasgow Green on July 5. Guns’ Dublin gig is now rescheduled to June 28, 2022.

Support on all European dates will come from bluesman Gary Clark Jr. (except at the Sweden Rock festival) and Turbonegro (except in Norway).

Guns N’ Roses European tour 2022

Jun 04: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Algés, Portugal

Jun 07: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

Jun 11: Solvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden

Jun 15: Stavanger Forus Travbane, Norway

Jun 18: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 20: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 23: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jun 28: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 01: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jul 02: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jul 05: Glasgow Glasgow Green, UK

Jul 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 10: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy