Watch as Guns N’ Roses relive their 2018 Download headline set

Guns N’ Roses have released a video showing highlights from their 2018 headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

The band hit the stage at the Donington site on June 9 that year, joining fellow weekend headliners Avenged Sevenfold and Ozzy Osbourne.

The Saturday evening saw Guns N’ Roses tear through an epic 28-song set – with the new 30 minute video capturing their performances of Rocket Queen, You Could Be Mine and Sweet Child O’ Mine, alongside covers of Velvet Revolver’s Slither and Attitude by Misfits.

The video is the latest in the band’s Not In This Lifetime Selects concert series and follows last month’s instalment which was filmed in Salt Lake City in October 2019.

Guns N’ Roses were due to kick off their summer run of shows in Philadelphia on July 8 and wrap up with a performance in Missoula on August 26. However, those dates were postponed with the band set to announce the rescheduled shows in the near future.

Meanwhile, the band are planning on releasing a children’s book based on their classic Appetite For Destruction track Sweet Child O’ Mine. Published by Jimmy Patterson Publishing on September 1, Sweet Child O’ Mine will feature illustrations by Jennifer Zivoin.