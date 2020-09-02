Guns N' Roses release six live videos from Not In This Lifetime tour

Guns N' Roses have released a video featuring six songs filmed in 2016 on the band's Not In This Lifetime tour, at the NRG Stadium in Houston and at Foro Sol, Mexico City.

The collection starts with bassist Duff McKagan singing a short segment of the Johnny Thunders song You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory, before the band launch into The Damned's New Rose, again with Duff on vocals.

Axl joins the fray for My Michelle, performing in a throne after breaking his foot ahead of the tour's start the previous April. This is followed by Coma (with Axl safely back on his feet), This I Love, Out Ta Get Me and November Rain.

The clips are the third release in the band's Not In The Lifetime Selects series, and come in the wake of previous performances filmed at the UK's Download Festival and in Salt Lake City.

Later this month Guns N' Roses will release their 2004 Greatest Hits collection on vinyl for the first time. The double-vinyl set will be released via Geffen/Universal on September 25.

Greatest Hits will be will be released on 180gram audiophile black vinyl, while a limited edition set on gold coloured vinyl with red and white splatter will also be available. A picture disc version is on sale direct from the band's website.

The new version of Greatest Hits will also feature Shadow of Your Love, originally recorded in December 1986 and previously released on the 2018 box set version of Appetite For Destruction.

Guns N' Roses Greatest Hits tracklist

LP1 – Side G

1. Welcome To The Jungle

2. Sweet Child O’ Mine

3. Shadow Of Your Love

4. Patience

LP1 – Side N

1. Paradise City

2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

3. Civil War

LP2 – Side F’N

1. You Could Be Mine

2. Don’t Cry (Original Version)

3. November Rain

4. Live And Let Die

LP2 – Side R

1. Yesterdays

2. Ain’t It Fun

3. Since I Don’t Have You

4. Sympathy For The Devil