Axl wanted Ashba for Guns N' Roses reunion shows

DJ Ashba says that Axl Rose wanted him onboard for the Guns N’ Roses reunion shows.

He was part of the GNR lineup for six years, but quit with a “heavy heart” in 2015 to concentrate on Sixx AM.

But the guitarist reveals he could have been part of the lineup featuring Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan – but decided to turn it down.

He tells Metal Insider: “Axl wanted me to be a part of it. I couldn’t be more happy for it happening – I was stoked to find out about it. People have to remember, if I wasn’t a fan of the band, I wouldn’t have joined.

“I have great admiration for Axl, Slash, Duff, Steven Adler, Izzy Stradlin and everybody who’s put into that thing. I have even more respect now after playing in the band for so many years. I’m just the biggest fan I’ve always been.

“I’m so happy for the fans that they get to see at least half of the band reunited. It’s a big deal. This is what the fans have been wanting – me included.”

As for turning down the offer, Ashba says: “I just didn’t feel like it was my place. If Slash has come back, I couldn’t be more happy. At that point, it’s best I go do what I’m really good at doing.

“It’s the best of both worlds. I get to have my favourite band back – and I get to go play in my favourite band again. It’s a win-win.”

Last week, Guns N’ Roses added further dates to their Not In This Lifetime tour, which continues at Detroit’s Ford Field on June 23.

Meanwhile, Sixx AM released their latest album Prayers For The Damned last week. They’re currently on the road across the US and will return to Europe in June, which includes a set at this year’s Download festival.

May 01: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 03: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 04: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

May 06: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Richmond The National, VA

May 08: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

May 10: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

May 11: Norfolk The Norva, VA

May 13: Ft Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

May 14: Kansas City KQRC Rockfest, MO

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 17: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

May 18: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

May 22: Albany Rock En Derby, NY

May 24: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 02: Monza Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Lodz The Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Isle of Wight Festival, UK

Jun 16: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Jun 17: Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 18: Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Grasspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 22: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jul 30: Alberta Sturgis Alberta Motorcycle Rally, CA

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour 2016

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 26: Landover FedExField, MD

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 20: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 24: New York East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA