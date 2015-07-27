DJ Ashba quits Guns N’ Roses

DJ Ashba has announced he’s quit Guns N’ Roses.

The guitarist joined Axl Rose six years ago and has been working with the singer on the follow-up to 2008’s Chinese Democracy.

But he’s now decided to step away from the band to spend more time with his family and concentrate on his work with Nikki Sixx and James Michael in Sixx AM.

Ashba says in a statement: “It is with a very heavy heart and yet great pride that I announce that I’ve decided to close this chapter of my life and encapsulate the wonderful times that I’ve shared with Guns N’ Roses into fond memories.

“I have reached a point in my life where I feel its time to dedicate myself to my band Sixx AM, my adoring wife and family, and to the many new adventures that the future holds for me.”

He thanks Rose for believing in him, and adds: “You are a true friend and a champion of mine and I am forever grateful. And even as I move on to pursue other endeavours, I will always remain one of your biggest fans.”

Last week, GNR guitarist Richard Fortus said the band’s future was “up in the air” as he hadn’t heard from Rose recently, while Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal admitted he never felt completely settled in GNR, adding to speculation about his place in the group.

Sixx AM are expected to return to the studio in the coming weeks to begin work on the follow-up to last year’s Modern Vintage.