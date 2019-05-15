Guest vocalists confirmed for Buzzcocks' Pete Shelley tribute show

Buzzcocks upcoming show at London's Royal Albert will take place on June 21 as a tribute to Pete Shelley and a celebration of his life.

Shelley died at his home in Estonia of a suspected heart attack at the age of 63.

Buzzcocks will be joined by The Skids and Penetration on the bill, while a host of special guest vocalists will join Buzzcocks on the night.

Those include Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Peter Perrett, Thurston Moore, Tim Burgess, Pauline Murray, Richard Jobson, along with original Buzzcocks Steve Garvey and John Maher, while the night will be compered by Paul Morley.

Further guests will be announced in due course.

Buzzcocks guitarist Steve Diggle says: “I’m looking forward to an amazing show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It’s going to be the perfect setting for us and our fans to pay tribute to Pete Shelley.”

The Skids Richard Jobson adds: “The Albert Hall gig is going to be an extraordinary event. Hopefully our greatest gig! I’m practising my back flip especially for the night! It’s going to be the the last Skids gig for a while so my friends, let's rip the roof off!”

Penetration’s Pauline Murray says: “The band is looking forward to our appearance at the iconic Royal Albert Hall with Buzzcocks and The Skids.

“From the tiny Roxy Club in 1977 to the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in 2019, it’s been quite a journey!”