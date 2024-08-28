Gryphon to release their first ever live album

Legendary chamber prog rockers Gryphon have announced they will release their very first live album, Gryphon Live – A Sonic Tonic, through Talking Elephant Records on September 6.

The new release was recorded at The Junction in Cambridge on November 28 last year on the band's 50th-anniversary tour and features a mix of classics from their original 70s period and more recent material the band have recorded since they reformed in 2015.

"Gryphon’s music defies categorisation and is hard to describe," other band state. "It can perhaps be compared with an abstract painting built from seemingly incongruous images that individually may jar the senses, but through the vision and expertise of the artist, they coalesce and become complementary. In this way Gryphon’s music manages to create a kaleidoscopic fantasy of atmospheric sound. The compositions have been meticulously scored, enabling the band to perfectly reproduce their pieces live on stage, where their diverse musical skills draw the listener into an aural journey through the show."

The current issue of Prog Magazine features a new interview with the band, primarily discussing the year 1974, when they released both the Midnight Mushrumps and Red Queen to Gryphon Three albums and toured with Yes.

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Talking Elephant)

Gryphon: Gryphon Live - A Sonic Tonic

Disc One

1. Kemp's Jig

2. The Astrologer

3. Dumbe Dum Chit

4. A Bit Of Music By Me

5. The Brief History Of The Bassoon

6. Normal Wisdom From The Swapmp... (a sonic tonic)

7. Sailor V

8. Reduc ed Krum Dancing

Disc Two

1. Hospitality

2. Christina's Song

3. Forth Sahara

4. Unquiet Grave

5. Haddock's Eyes

6. The Red Queen Muddle

7. Parting Shot

8. Estampie