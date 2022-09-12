Grice releases trailer for new album Polarchoral

British art-rocker Grice has released a video trailer for upcoming album Polarchoral, which you can watch below.

Polarchoral, Grice's fifth full-length release, will be released through hungersleep Records on November 4.

"Creating this album has been a process of looking inward through the microscope as much as looking outward and upwards through the telescope into the universal," says Grice.

The album sees contributions from Porcupine Tree's Richard Barbieri and his wife Suzanne, fellow former Japan member Steve Jansen, violinist Steve Bingham (No-Man), the late percussionist Hossam Ramzy (Peter Gabriel, Led Zeppelin) and pedal steel guitarist B J Cole.

Polarchoral was produced by Grice and recorded by Duncan Chave at Sound Gallery Studios. Additional recording sessions took place at Real World Studios and on location in London and Milan.

The album artwork, which you can view below, features details of the compass from a domesday atlas and the concentric lines of bi- polar coordinates and magnetic fields.

(Image credit: Press)

Grice: Polarchoral

1. Involution

2. Damage Done

3. Winter

4. Without Her

5. Saviour

6. Alarm Bells

7. Band of Brothers

8. Legend

9. Polarchoral

.10 Lapis Lazuli