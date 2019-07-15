Greta Van Fleet: Our new album will be “something quite different”

Greta Van Fleet’s Jake and Sam Kiszka have said that their second studio album will be “something quite different” from their debut Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.

The guitarist and bassist were speaking with NME over the weekend, when they hinted at what fans could expect from the record, which they revealed they had started working on last October.

Jake says: “There's a little evolution, I suppose, with everything. We're working on something quite different. It's interesting, because we never know exactly what an album is going to look like – it can only be so premeditated.

“But as it sort of unfolds now, it's an example of where we are musically right now. It's definitely much different than Anthem Of The Peaceful Army would have been.”

Sam adds: “I think it's really the next step in the evolution of what we want to do.”

Jake then says: "Yeah, because now we have a little bit more leniency on the more outlandish stuff that we want to do.”

I think it's really the next step in the evolution of what we want to do Greta Van Fleet's Sam Kiszka

As for the musical direction, Sam says: “I think as far as the intent goes, it’s just incorporating more sounds, more tones, more styles of music, perhaps, and taking a step in the cinematic direction.”

Jake also says they’re looking to break rules on the record, which is expected to be released before the end of 2019, "because that’s when you really start creating something unique.”

While the band have come under fire from some in the rock community, one musician who is impressed with what they’ve achieved so far in their career is Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson.

Speaking at a recent fan day to celebrate Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, Lifeson revealed: “I’ve been listening to Greta Van Fleet lately. At first I thought obviously about the influence of Led Zeppelin, but it’s a new time for them so many decades later, so they’re developing their own audience.

“But what really struck me about them is their musicianship, their desire to become better players and their arrangements. There’s a great future for them as they develop their own sound.”

He pointed to Led Zeppelin’s influence on early Rush and added: “But once we got out and had a chance to play and develop our own stuff and start writing our own material, that’s history.

“I see that with them too. They’re young enough that they can carry that banner for a rock band into the future.”

Greta Van Fleet will head back out on the road in Australia in September and have more shows planned throughout the year in the US, UK and Europe.