Greta Van Fleet: It’s time to move on from Led Zeppelin comparisons

Greta Van Fleet caused quite a stir in 2018 with the release of their debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.

Many have compared their sound to that of Led Zeppelin, with Pitchfork in particular publishing a caustic review of the record in October, calling it “ignorable and unforgivable.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka says he didn’t read the review, but reports that the constant comparisons between them and Led Zep are staring to get a bit long in the tooth.

Kiszka says: “It’s unfortunate they’d be putting that energy out into the world, but it’s their prerogative, I guess. Ultimately, I’d like to think that there’s substance to what we’re doing.”

As for those Led Zeppelin comparisons, the singer adds: “Obviously we hear the similarity. That’s one of the influences of ours. But at this point it’s like, ‘Okay, we’ve acknowledged that. Let’s move on.'”

Greta Van Fleet revealed in October that they were working on their second record – and, in the same interview, Kiszka has given an update on how work is progressing.

He says: “We’re setting some ground work for the next album. We hope to get an album out this year. This time, we feel less pressure than we did before the last one.

“We can’t wait to explore a little more of the Greta Van Fleet universe.”

Meanwhile, the band appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend to play their tracks Black Smoke Rising and You’re The One. Check out the videos below.

Greta Van Fleet have been nominated for four Grammy Awards, with the ceremony taking place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on February 10.

They are also the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.