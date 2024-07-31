“Expect an old-school heavy metal show of epic proportions!” UK stoner metal champions Green Lung announce biggest-ever live shows, Unto Others supporting

UK stoner rockers Green Lung have announced their two biggest-ever headline shows.

The London five-piece will headline The Ritz in Manchester on February 21, 2025, and their hometown’s O2 Forum Kentish Town the next day.

Support at the concerts will come from goth metal beloveds Unto Others and heavy/doom metal squad Satan’s Satyrs.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 2) at 10am UK time.

Green Lung singer Tom Templar comments: “These will be the biggest headline shows we’ve played as a band, and we plan to use the opportunity to take our live performance to another level. Expect an old school heavy metal show of epic proportions!

“We’re honoured that Unto Others and Satan’s Satyrs will be coming all the way from the States to make these two nights to remember.”

Green Lung released their latest album, This Heathen Land, late last year to critical acclaim. Metal Hammer journalist Chris Chantler gave it a glowing four-star review.

Chantler wrote: “The synths are a consistent joy, while the effervescent twin guitars are discreetly heroic – the organ/axe trade-offs on rollicking highlight Hunters In The Sky are a special treat.

“Tom Templar’s eccentric pipes walk a fine line between atmospheric storyteller and hard rock party-starter, his multi-tracked harmonies sometimes beguiling – as on Song Of The Stones, the LP’s only pure ritualistic folk tune – sometimes alarming.

“Most importantly, the sheer quality of songwriting edges ever upwards.”

Ahead of their 2025 shows, Green Lung will tour Europe this summer, playing festivals and headline shows as well as support slots for Opeth and Clutch.

See the full list of their live plans, including the newly announced gigs, below.

(Image credit: Green Lung)

Aug 05: Frankfurt Am Main Batschkapp, Germany *

Aug 06: Dortmund FZW Dortmund, Germany *

Aug 07: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands *

Aug 09: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 10: Southampton Papillon, UK

Aug 11: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 13: Karlsruhe Substage Karlsruhe, Germany **

Aug 14: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg **

Aug 15: Erfurt Bandhaus, Germany

Aug 16: Siegen Vortex Surfer Musikclub, Germany

Aug 17: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 18: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands

Feb 21: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Feb 22: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

* supporting Opeth

** supporting Clutch