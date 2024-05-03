Green Lung will bring rural gloom to a town near you on Midsomer tour 2024

Folkloric doom metal bunch Green Lung have announced a string of concerts to take place across Europe this summer.

The UK band will support superstars Opeth and Clutch between June and August, and they’ll play headline shows and festival slots in between.

The full list of dates is available below.

Green Lung formed in 2017 and have released three albums since: Woodland Rites (2019), Black Harvest (2021) and This Heathen Land (2023).

The band’s music has been noted for bringing occult themes unique to rural England into doom and stoner metal.

Metal Hammer journalist Chris Chantler described This Heathen Land as “a beguiling, surprisingly diverse concoction of killer riffs, bewitching folklore and knockout songs” in his 8/10 review.

“The synths are a consistent joy, while the effervescent twin guitars are discreetly heroic – the organ/axe trade-offs on rollicking highlight Hunters In The Sky are a special treat,” Chantler wrote.

“Tom Templar’s eccentric pipes walk a fine line between atmospheric storyteller and hard rock party-starter, his multi-tracked harmonies sometimes beguiling – as on Song Of The Stones, the LP’s only pure ritualistic folk tune – sometimes alarming.

“Most importantly, the sheer quality of songwriting edges ever upwards.”

Fellow Hammer writer Merlin Alderslade attended Green Lung’s 2023 UK tour and gave the Brighton concert a perfect 10/10 review.

“As hundreds of grinning, black-clad metallers shuffle back out into a freezing cold South Coast night, there’s the overwhelming sensation that we’ve all just witnessed something very, very special,” said Alderslade.

“And that we may not see this band in venues this small again any time soon.”

Ahead of this summer’s Midsomer shows, Green Lung will play a brief headline and festival tour in May and June.

Those dates are also listed below.

May 11: Nijmegen Sonic Whip!, Netherlands

May 15: Liverpool Arts Club, UK

May 16: Belfast The Limelight 2, UK

May 17: Limerick Dolans Warehouse, Ireland

May 18: Dublin The Grand Social, Ireland

May 19: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

May 23–26: Catton Hall Bearded Theory Festival, UK

Jun 19–22: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain

Jun 27: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 29: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Aug 05: Frankfurt Am Main Batschkapp, Germany *

Aug 06: Dortmund FZW Dortmund, Germany *

Aug 07: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands *

Aug 09: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 10: Southampton Papillon, UK

Aug 11: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 13: Karlsruhe Substage Karlsruhe, Germany **

Aug 14: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg **

Aug 15: Erfurt Bandhaus, Germany

Aug 16: Siegen Vortex Surfer Musikclub, Germany

Aug 17: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 18: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands

* supporting Opeth

** supporting Clutch

