Green Lung announce European leg of Heathen Neverland tour, share additional UK and IE dates

Green Lung have announced the European leg of their 2025 Heathen Neverland tour.

The rising stoner metallers will be headlining their UK trek, and performing as co-headliners with Unto Others across mainland Europe and Ireland. Performing as special guests will be heavy/doom metal squad Satan's Satyrs.

Speaking of the news, frontman Tom Templar says, "We are thrilled to be embarking on our biggest tour yet, and headlining club shows in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Spain and Italy for the first time. We’re honoured to be sharing the stage with Unto Others and Satan’s Satyrs, two bands we’ve been fans of for a long time. Europe, come join our rites!".

Green Lung released their latest folklore-infused album, This Heathen Land, late last year to critical acclaim, landing at the 8th position in Metal Hammer's album of the year list. In a review, Hammer journalist Chris Chantler gave it a glowing four-star review, writing: “The synths are a consistent joy, while the effervescent twin guitars are discreetly heroic – the organ/axe trade-offs on rollicking highlight Hunters In The Sky are a special treat.

“Tom Templar’s eccentric pipes walk a fine line between atmospheric storyteller and hard rock party-starter, his multi-tracked harmonies sometimes beguiling – as on Song Of The Stones, the LP’s only pure ritualistic folk tune – sometimes alarming.

“Most importantly, the sheer quality of songwriting edges ever upwards.”

Tickets for the new shows will be available at 9am on September 4 from greenlung.co.uk.

Check out the tour dates below:

Feb 06: Gothenburg Pustervik, SE

Feb 07: Oslo John Dee, NO

Feb 08: Stockholm - Debaser Strand, SE

Feb 10: Tampere Olympia-Kortteli, FI

Feb 11: Helsinki Korjaamo, FI

Feb 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, DKF

Feb 14: Hamburg Gruenspan, DE

Feb 15: Antwerp Zappa, BE

Feb 17: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Feb 18: Dublin The Academy, IE

Feb 20: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Feb 21: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 22: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 23: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg-Pandora, NL

Feb 24: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, LU

Feb 25: Paris Trabendo, FR

Feb 26: Toulouse Rex, FR

Feb 28: Lisboa LAV Lisboa ao Vivo, PT

Mar 01: Madrid Sala Copernico, ES

Mar 02: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, ES

Mar 04: Milan Legend Club Milano, IT

Mar 05: Vienna Flex, AT

Mar 06: Munich Backstage, DE

Mar 07: Berlin LIDO, DE

Mar 08 : Bochum Matrix, DE