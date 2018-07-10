Green Day's American Idiot could be #1 for Trump's UK visit

Green Day's 2004 hit American Idiot has reemerged in the UK Singles Chart this week, thanks to the efforts of a fan-lead campaign aiming to get the track to number one ahead of US President Donald's Trump visit to the UK this weekend.

The campaign was originally launched back in April, when Trump's visit was officially confirmed to be going ahead. A group of anti-Trump Green Day fans took to Facebook to rally protesters into getting the song to the summit of the charts to send a strong message to the US President.

As it currently stands, American Idiot is sitting at number 18 in the midweek charts. It's predicted that it'll need another 4,000 downloads to break the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart.

However, the song has faced some unexpected competition from rival throwback classic Three Lions (Football's Coming Home), thanks to England's unforeseen success in the World Cup. While American Idiot has crept up to number one on the UK Amazon sales chart and cracked the iTunes Top 10, the 1996 England anthem is currently expected to hold it from the official top spot.