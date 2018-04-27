Campaign launched to get Green Day's American Idiot to number 1 for Trump visit

A group of Green Day fans have set up a Facebook campaign to get the band's 2004 hit single American Idiot to the top of the charts to mark Trump's visit to the UK this summer. The group launched their campaign after it was officially announced that the US President would be visiting on July 13th.

A statement on Facebook reads: "We have a date, he's coming Friday 13th July. So if we ALL buy enough downloads of Green Day's American Idiot between Friday 6-Thursday 12 it will time PERFECTLY to hit No.1 the very day he arrives on UK soil! Streaming counts too but less effective. Let's do this!"

The song hit the number three spot in the UK charts upon its release in 2004, but the campaigners are hopeful this time it could snag prime position, and are calling on fans to make it happen.

Green Day famously took aim at Donald Trump and the state of politics in the country while performing live at the American Music Awards in 2016, breaking into a repeated chant of “No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA” during a performance of their single Bang Bang. The chant was a variation on the chorus from punk outfit Millions Of Dead Cops (MDC) track Born To Die, released on their 1982 self-titled debut album.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also lashed out at a Trump-supporting fan on his Instagram feed this January. When the fan responded to one of Armstrong's anti-Trump posts with the argument that everyone has the right to support the president, Armstrong responded: “If that’s the way you feel about mass destruction and murder then fuck off. Stay the fuck off my Instagram and don’t come back. Don’t listen to my fucking records.

“I have no problem telling ignorant fucks like you to go to hell. That goes for any other stupid fucks that think this behaviour should normalised. Get the fuck out!”