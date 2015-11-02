Green Day musical set for UK run

Green Day musical American Idiot will tour the UK next year, it’s been confirmed.

The award-winning Broadway show arrived in London earlier this year and will wrap-up at the city’s Arts Theatre, Leicester Square, on November 22.

And it’ll tour across the country starting at Leicester’s Curve in March.

The production will see the return of Amelia Lily in her role as Whatsername in the show, which features Green Day tracks including Boulevard Of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Holiday and American Idiot.

Tickets for all shows with the exception of Cardiff dates are available via the musical’s official website.

Green Day documentary Heart Like A Hand Grenade, filmed when the band were recording American Idiot in 2004, will be released in cinemas around the world on November 11.

Director John Roecker released a trailer showing the key locations featured in the movie last month.

Mar 19-26: Leicester Curve

Apr 05-09: Manchester Palace

Apr 19-23: Cardiff New Theatre

Apr 26-30: Portsmouth Kings Theatre

May 10-14: Birmingham Alexandra

May 18-22: Exeter Northcott Theatre

May 24-28: Sunderland Empire

May 31- Jun 04: Glasgow King’s Theatre