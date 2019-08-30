Green Carnation to begin work on first new album in 14 years

Norwegian prog metallers Green Carnation have announced that they will enter the studio in September to begin work on a new album, The Rise And Fall Of Mankind, for 2020. It will be the band's first new studio album in fourteen years, since the release of The Quiet Offspring in 2005.

“We are very happy to be able to announce this now," vocalist Kjetil Nordhus tells Prog. "The band has made some big plans, yet to be revealed, and this release is the first part of that. First we thought we were going to record an EP, but we have been in creative mood, so it is going to be a proper full length album, with almost 50 minutes of music, and five songs."

The band describe the forthcoming sessions as "a tribute to Green Carnation’s past, present and future”, and will record three brand new songs, one remake of a song from their debut album and one cover. The sessions also mark a reunion with producer Endre Kirkesola who worked on band’s legendary Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness.

Prog caught the band live earlier this year at Prognosis Festival in Eindhoven, where the band aired one new song in their set. Sentinels Of Chaos was described as "simply terrific, bouncing along on an immense riff, suggesting forthcoming album The Rise And Fall Of Mankind will be well worth the wait."