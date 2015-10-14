Graveyard Johnnys launch Little Witch video

Graveyard Johnnys have launched a video for Little Witch. It’s taken from the band’s Dead Transmission album, the follow-up to 2011’s Songs From Better Days.

“We all have that one person we wish we’d never met, and sometimes it’s hard to bite your tongue and let them carry on,” says frontman Joe Grogan. “Little Witch is about that moment you just fucking flip and let them have it.”

Dead Transmission, which the band describe as “piss and vinegar in places, affectionate in others, but rocking everywhere,” is out now on Bomber Music. Graveyard Johnnys head out on a European tour this month (dates below).

Tour Dates

Oct 17: De Volbloed, Hamont (BE)

Oct 18: Baroeg, Rotterdam (NL)

Oct 21: Rockstars, Tallinn (EE)

Oct 22: Skatetown, Tartu (EE)

Oct 23: The Islington, London (UK)

Oct 24: Tawastia Stomp, Hameenlinna (FIN)

Oct 30: The Dragonffli, Pontypool (UK)

Oct 31: Zombie Hut, Corby (UK)