Graham Bonnet announces concert DVD

The Graham Bonnet Band have announced they’ll release a live concert DVD.

Their performance at the Frontiers Festival at Milan’s Live Club on April 24 will be filmed for the CD/DVD release.

Bonnet says: “It’s been a very long time since I last released a live video, 32 years to be exact, with Alcatrazz. Myself and the band are very excited to be filming and recording our performance at the Frontiers Rock Festival for a live album and DVD.

“The setlist will draw from my time with Rainbow, MSG, Alcatrazz, Impellitteri and my solo career. I think the fans will be very happy with the selection of songs.”

Bonnet is set to release a new studio album and an authorised biography later this year.

Apr 13: Brisbane Wax Matt’s, Australia

Apr 24: Milan Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy

Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 19: Belfast Limelight, Northern Ireland