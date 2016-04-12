Trending

Graham Bonnet announces concert DVD

By Classic Rock  

The Graham Bonnet Band's set at Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan will be filmed for upcoming release

Graham Bonnet Band

The Graham Bonnet Band have announced they’ll release a live concert DVD.

Their performance at the Frontiers Festival at Milan’s Live Club on April 24 will be filmed for the CD/DVD release.

Bonnet says: “It’s been a very long time since I last released a live video, 32 years to be exact, with Alcatrazz. Myself and the band are very excited to be filming and recording our performance at the Frontiers Rock Festival for a live album and DVD.

“The setlist will draw from my time with Rainbow, MSG, Alcatrazz, Impellitteri and my solo career. I think the fans will be very happy with the selection of songs.”

Bonnet is set to release a new studio album and an authorised biography later this year.

Graham Bonnet Band tour dates 2016

Apr 13: Brisbane Wax Matt’s, Australia
Apr 24: Milan Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy
Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK
Nov 19: Belfast Limelight, Northern Ireland