Bonnet to release solo album in 2016

Graham Bonnet has confirmed he’s working on an album of original tracks with his latest band.

They’re to be accompanied by a second disc featuring new recordings of some of the Rainbow, Alcatrazz and MSG vocalist’s classic songs.

The follow-up to 1999’s The Day I Went Mad is set to be released early next year via Frontiers Music, after he signed a deal with the label.

The lineup features guitarist Conrado Pesinato, bassist Beth-Ami Heavenstone and drummer Mark Zonder.

Bonnet previously discussed plans to record with them, saying: “It’s been a while since I last released a full-length album – but this band is the perfect group of musicians to do just that.”

Last month the singer discussed former Rainbow leader Ritchie Blackmore’s plan to return to rock music next year, saying: “If I were Ritchie I’d find the best young talent out there and go for a fresh, new approach.”

Bonnet tours the UK in February:

Feb 05: Glasgow O2 ABC2

Feb 06: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Feb 07: Sheffield O2 Academy 2

Feb 10: Manchester Rebellion Bar

Feb 11: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Feb 12: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Feb 13: Norwich Waterfront

Feb 16: Brighton Haunt

Feb 17: Swansea Sin City

Feb 18: Bristol Bierkeller

Feb 20: London O2 Academy 2 Islington