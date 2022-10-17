Grab a Fender Play subscription and claim a free guitar and starter pack

By Scott Munro
published

Fender are offering a free guitar and starter pack when you buy an annual subscription to Fender Play - that’s more than $150 of savings

Grab a Fender Play subscription and claim a free guitar and starter pack
(Image credit: Fender)

If you’re a budding guitarist who’s looking for inspiration, then the team at Fender are offering a brilliant deal.

If you're based in the US and grab an online subscription to Fender Play between now and November 8, you’ll be able to claim a free acoustic guitar starter pack that includes a guitar, gig bag, picks, a strap, clip-on tuner, guitar stand and an extra set of strings. All in, that's more than $150 of savings and would make an ideal gift or treat for yourself.

(opens in new tab)

Fender Play: Free guitar pack with annual sub (opens in new tab)
A yearly subscription to Fender Play costs $99.99 and if you sign up through November 8 you'll be able to get a free acoustic guitar plus starter pack as part of the deal. Go at your own pace thanks to bite-sized video lessons, which will help you learn guitar, bass or even ukulele.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Fender Play is an excellent way to learn how to to play guitar, bass or ukulele because lessons are delivered to you through bite-sized videos. This is ideal as you can take things at your own pace without any pressure to rush through or complete a certain amount within a time limit.

Songs by some of the biggest names in rock are available to learn and play through and you can keep track of your progress thanks to the dedicated Fender Play app which you can download either on the Apple App Store (opens in new tab) or via Google Play.

Check out the Fender Play video below to see how everything comes together – and if you’re in the market for a new instrument, take a look at Louder’s guides to the best rock guitars and best metal guitars.

And don't forget, Black Friday will be with us next month, so keep your eyes on our guide to the best Black Friday music deals which will be updated with the best offers around as soon as we see them.

Fender Play guitar deal

(Image credit: Fender)
Scott Munro
Scott Munro

Scott looks after and updates Louder’s online buyer’s guides and also scouts out the best deals for music fans from every corner of the internet. He's spent more than 28 years in newspapers and magazines as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014, where he wrote extensively about rock, metal, prog and more, before moving to the eCommerce team full-time in 2020. Scott has previous written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky.