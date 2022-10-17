Grab a Fender Play subscription and claim a free guitar and starter pack

If you’re a budding guitarist who’s looking for inspiration, then the team at Fender are offering a brilliant deal.

If you're based in the US and grab an online subscription to Fender Play between now and November 8, you’ll be able to claim a free acoustic guitar starter pack that includes a guitar, gig bag, picks, a strap, clip-on tuner, guitar stand and an extra set of strings. All in, that's more than $150 of savings and would make an ideal gift or treat for yourself.

(opens in new tab) Fender Play: Free guitar pack with annual sub (opens in new tab)

A yearly subscription to Fender Play costs $99.99 and if you sign up through November 8 you'll be able to get a free acoustic guitar plus starter pack as part of the deal. Go at your own pace thanks to bite-sized video lessons, which will help you learn guitar, bass or even ukulele.

Fender Play is an excellent way to learn how to to play guitar, bass or ukulele because lessons are delivered to you through bite-sized videos. This is ideal as you can take things at your own pace without any pressure to rush through or complete a certain amount within a time limit.

Songs by some of the biggest names in rock are available to learn and play through and you can keep track of your progress thanks to the dedicated Fender Play app which you can download either on the Apple App Store (opens in new tab) or via Google Play.

Check out the Fender Play video below to see how everything comes together – and if you’re in the market for a new instrument, take a look at Louder’s guides to the best rock guitars and best metal guitars.

And don't forget, Black Friday will be with us next month, so keep your eyes on our guide to the best Black Friday music deals which will be updated with the best offers around as soon as we see them.