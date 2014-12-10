Gov’t Mule cover Pink Floyd’s Time

Gov’t Mule have premiered their cover of Pink Floyd classic Time with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the band’s tribute DVD Dark Side Of The Mule, a three-hour performance recorded in Boston in 2008.

It’s the first of a run of archive titles that leader Warren Haynes hopes will present the chance to re-evaluate his band’s work. He says: “Each song on our 2013 album Shout! has its own personality – it sounds like Gov’t Mule but doesn’t sound like anything we’d ever done.

“These archive releases further that concept. They allow us to highlight some of our influences as well as how far we’ve come since the first album.”

Dark Side Of The Mule was released via Mascot Label Group on December 8. It’s available on deluxe 3CD/DVD and standard CD. A double-vinyl edition follows on January 13.

Tracklist

CD1

Brighter Days Bad Little Doggie Brand New Angel Gameface Trane / Eternity’s Breath / St. Stephen Jam Monkey Hill Child Of The Earth Kind Of Bird

CD2

One Of These Days Fearless Pigs On The Wing, Pt. 2 Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 1 - 5 Have A Cigar Speak To Me Breathe (In The Air) On The Run Time The Great Gig In The Sky Money Comfortably Numb

CD3