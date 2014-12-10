Gov’t Mule cover Pink Floyd’s Time

Gov’t Mule have premiered their cover of Pink Floyd classic Time with TeamRock.
It’s taken from the band’s tribute DVD Dark Side Of The Mule, a three-hour performance recorded in Boston in 2008.
It’s the first of a run of archive titles that leader Warren Haynes hopes will present the chance to re-evaluate his band’s work. He says: “Each song on our 2013 album Shout! has its own personality – it sounds like Gov’t Mule but doesn’t sound like anything we’d ever done.
“These archive releases further that concept. They allow us to highlight some of our influences as well as how far we’ve come since the first album.”
Dark Side Of The Mule was released via Mascot Label Group on December 8. It’s available on deluxe 3CD/DVD and standard CD. A double-vinyl edition follows on January 13.
Tracklist
CD1
Brighter Days
Bad Little Doggie
Brand New Angel
Gameface
Trane / Eternity’s Breath / St. Stephen Jam
Monkey Hill
Child Of The Earth
Kind Of Bird
CD2
One Of These Days
Fearless
Pigs On The Wing, Pt. 2
Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 1 - 5
Have A Cigar
Speak To Me
Breathe (In The Air)
On The Run
Time
The Great Gig In The Sky
Money
Comfortably Numb
CD3
Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 6 – 9
Wish You Were Here
Million Miles From Yesterday
Blind Man In The Dark