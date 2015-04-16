Gov’t Mule cover the Stones

Gov’t Mule have premiered their version of Rolling Stones track Can’t You Hear Me Knocking with TeamRock.
It’s taken from Stoned Side Of The Mule, recorded live in Philadelphia in 2009. Band leader Warren Haynes has embarked on a series of concert releases aimed at proving his outfit’s versatility.
He recently said: “Each song on our 2013 album Shout! has its own personality – it sounds like Gov’t Mule but doesn’t sound like anything we’d ever done. These archive releases further that concept. They allow us to highlight some of our influences as well as how far we’ve come since the first album.”
The latest title follows the group’s Dark Side Of The Mule, Dub Side Of The Mule and Sco’Mule, featuring the band’s takes on Pink Floyd, reggae and their collaboration with John Scofield respectively.
Stoned Side Of The Mule is released on April 20 via Provogue in limited-edition vinyl only. It’s available for pre-order now. The band play London’s Shepherds Bush Empire on May 25.
Tracklist
A1. Under My Thumb
A2. Monkey Man
A3. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
A4. Paint It Black
B1. Angie
B2. Ventilator Blues
B3. Shattered
C1. Wild Horses
C2. Bitch
C3. Slave
D1. Play With Fire
D2. Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
D3. Brown Sugar