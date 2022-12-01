Got $7k to spare? Here's what you get when you empty your bank account for an 'Enhanced Experience' on Metallica's 2023 world tour

Earlier this week, Metallica announced that not only would they be releasing a brand new album (72 Seasons), but that they'd be embarking on huge world tour in 2023. They also shared banging surprise single Lux Æterna.

The M72 world tour will kick off on April 27, with the San Francisco metallers set to play two nights in every city they visit. Support acts at various shows on the tour include Pantera, Greta Van Fleet, Mammoth WVH, Ice Nine Kills, Architects, and Five Finger Death Punch.

For the trek, Metallica are offering an 'Enhanced Experience', which offers fans various 'privileges' depending on how much money they pay, with tickets ranging from $414 to $7,272.

While each level of 'enhancement' grants fans entry into both concerts plus priority check-in at their chosen city, they all come with a varying degree of perks.

The first level, aka the Frantic Early-Entry GA Package, costs just over $400 and permits early access to the General Admission section of the venue, along with a limited-edition piece of merchandise and a drink.

For $518, fans can get the Seek & Destroy Reserved Package, which comes with a reserved seat in the lower bowl section of the venue for both nights and a piece of merchandise. What, no drink? Stingy!

The One Enhanced Experience is available at a minimum of $830, and gets you a premium reserved seat, access to the pre-show party in the Black Box lounge to hang out with other Metallica fans, and an MP3 download of both concerts.

Metallica's M72 tour is set to feature a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage. To watch the show from this area, fans can do so with the Moth Into Flame Snake Pit Experience for a base price of $1,038. Like the previous packages, they'll also be able to attend the pre-show party and receive limited-edition merchandise and a beverage.

The penultimate deal, the Nothing Else Matters Snake Pit Experience, starts at a price of $3,222, and not only gets you into the Snake Pit, but also offers a meet and greet opportunity with two members of Metallica, and an escorted production tour by the band's crew. These lucky fans will also be given collectibles including a setlist autographed by the band, show posters and commemorative tickets.

The final bank-busting package, the Lux Aeterna Private Platform Experience, costs a total of $7,272, and offers you pretty much rockstar treatment.



At this price, fans can watch the concerts at a private viewing platform with up to eight people, and have access to cooler full of soft drinks and beer. They'll also get into the pre-show party, receive a merch item for everyone in their group and a fast-delivery service that will send their merch orders straight to their area.

For the super-hardcore Metallica loyalists, the band are additionally offering an I Disappear ticket, which grants General Admission ticket to as many shows as their ticket allows. Again, this option comes with varying degrees of opportunities depending on price. For example, the top option for this ticket, priced at $3498, allows punters to attend as many shows as they please on two continents for two years. That's alot of Metallica.

General two-day tickets will be on sale on tomorrow, December 2, via Ticketmaster.



Check out the M72 dates below:

Apr 27, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, HOL

Apr 29, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, HOL



May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, FRA

May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, FRA



May 26, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, GER

May 28, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, GER

Jun 08, 2023: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10, 2023: Download Festival, UK



Jun 16, 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, SWE

Jun 18 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, SWE

Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium, USA

Aug 06, 2023: East Rutherford NJ MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN

Aug 13, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN

Aug 18, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA

Aug 20, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA

Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium, USA

Aug 27, 2023: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium, USA

Sep 01, 2023: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium, USA

Sep 03, 2023: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium, USA

Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center, USA

Nov 05, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Nov 10, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA

Nov 12, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA

May 24, 2024: Munich Olympiastadion, GER

May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion, GER

Jun 7, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, FIN

Jun 9, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, FIN

Jun 14, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, DEN

Jun 16, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, DEN

Jul 05 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, POL

Jul 07 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, POL

Jul 12, 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, SPA

Jul 14 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, SPA

Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA

Aug 04, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA

Aug 09, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA

Aug 11, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA

Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA

Aug 18, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA

Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN

Aug 25, 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN

Aug 30, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA

Sep 01, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA

Sep 20, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Sep 22, 2024 - Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Sep 27, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Sep 29, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX