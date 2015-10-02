Gong sign deal for 2016 album

Gong have confirmed they’re to record a follow-up to 2014’s I See You – their last release before the death of founder Daevid Allen.

The current lineup of Kavus Torabi, Ian East, Dave Sturt, Cheb Nettles and Fabio Golfetti aim to release the work in late 2016.

The band say: “Gong are pleased to announce they have signed a deal with Madfish. Friends from across the Gong Universe are being invited along for the ride.”

Meanwhile, they’ve distanced themselves from a recently-announced relaunch of the 1970s Radio Gnome Invisible Trilogy.

They say: “We do not endorse the BYG/Charly Records release. We stand firmly alongside earlier band members in asking that you, the fans, only purchase releases that have been approved by Gong musicians.”

They tour the UK later this month:

Oct 20: Bilson Robin 2

Oct 21: London Dingwalls

Oct 22: Leicester Musician

Oct 23: Glasgow Audio

Oct 24: Manchester Band On The wall

Nov 03: Liverpool Kazimier

Gong 2015 are ‘exactly what Daevid wanted’