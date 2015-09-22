Trending

Gong's Radio Gnome Invisible Trilogy gets remastered

By Prog  

Flying Teapot, Angels Egg and You to arrive during current lineup’s UK tour

null

Gong’s Radio Gnome Invisible Trilogy albums have been remastered and packaged together for release on October 30.

Flying Teapot, Angels Egg and You – originally released between 1973 - 1974 – will be available in a three-disc vinyl box set and four-disc earbook edition via BYG/Charly Records.

The LP set comes with reproduced rare promotional material created by late founder Daevid Allen, while the earbook includes a 60-page volume and a bonus CD containing the band’s rare debut single and other hard-to-find items.

The latest lineup of Gong, fronted by Kavus Torabi, will tour the UK around the release date:

Oct 20: Bilson Robin 2
Oct 21: London Dingwalls
Oct 22: Leicester Musician
Oct 23: Glasgow Audio
Oct 24: Manchester Band On The wall
Nov 03: Liverpool Kazimier