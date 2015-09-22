Gong's Radio Gnome Invisible Trilogy gets remastered

Gong’s Radio Gnome Invisible Trilogy albums have been remastered and packaged together for release on October 30.

Flying Teapot, Angels Egg and You – originally released between 1973 - 1974 – will be available in a three-disc vinyl box set and four-disc earbook edition via BYG/Charly Records.

The LP set comes with reproduced rare promotional material created by late founder Daevid Allen, while the earbook includes a 60-page volume and a bonus CD containing the band’s rare debut single and other hard-to-find items.

The latest lineup of Gong, fronted by Kavus Torabi, will tour the UK around the release date:

Oct 20: Bilson Robin 2

Oct 21: London Dingwalls

Oct 22: Leicester Musician

Oct 23: Glasgow Audio

Oct 24: Manchester Band On The wall

Nov 03: Liverpool Kazimier