Golden Void premiere Dervishing

Golden Void have released their track Dervishing through Prog.

It’s lifted from the band’s second album Berkana, which is set for release on September 18 via Thrill Jockey.

The band are led by Earthless mainman Isaiah Mitchell, who’s joined by Camilla Saufley-Mitchell, Justin Pinkerton and Aaron Morgan in the lineup. It’s their first release since their self-titled 2012 debut.

Mitchell tells Prog: “The lyrics for Dervishing are very simple in meaning. The world is turning constantly and forever changing – rotation of seasons and cycles.

“I felt that the image of the whirling dervish would be an appropriate metaphor to express our oneness with the Earth.

“I want the listener to hear the hope and positivity for a happy planet that this song conveys to me.”

Berkana is now available to pre-order via Thrill Jockey’s online store on CD and limited-edition orange vinyl. It can also be purchased via Bandcamp. The iTunes edition features an acoustic bonus track.

They’ll play the Tower Bar in San Diego, California on September 26.

Berkana tracklist

01. Burbank’s Dream 02. Silent Season 03. Dervishing 04. Astral Plane 05. I’ve Been Down 06. The Beacon 07. Storm And Feather