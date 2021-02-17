Gojira announce their long-awaited new album and drop single Born For One Thing

Gojira’s new album is finally upon us – well, almost. The French metal titans and environmental activists have announced their upcoming record Fortitude, to be released April 30, and have also dropped a new single titled Born For One Thing.

The new track takes an anti-consumerist stance, and draws its inspiration from the Tibetan and Thai philosophers that vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier discovered whilst growing up in France.

Duplantier explains: "We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things".

"Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions".

Recently, the band shared a cryptic video on their social media channels that revealed 11 symbols flashing through the screen. Each was rumoured to be linked to a song name from the band’s upcoming album.

Gojira have now confirmed those rumours via a website launch featuring the symbols with the option to click through to see their corresponding titles. The list also includes single Another World, which was released last August.

The Fortitude album art, designed by Joe Duplantier, has also been revealed.

It’s certainly been a long wait since Gojira's last record — releasing the Grammy-award nominated Magma back in 2016 — but thankfully their latest instalment isn't too far off the horizon.

Fortitude is now available for pre-order via Roadrunner Records.

Watch the video for Born For One Thing below:

(Image credit: Roadrunner Records)

Fortitide tracklisting

Born For One Thing

Amazonia

Another World

Hold On

New Found

Fortitude

The Chant

Sphinx

Into The Storm

The Trails

Grind