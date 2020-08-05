Gojira launch apocalyptic Another World video

French metal legends Gojira have launched a video for a 'standalone' new single, Another World. It's the first original new material to emerge from the band since 2016's acclaimed Magma album.

“It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track Another World, says frontman Joe Duplantie. "Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavours, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.'

"Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature’s wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968’s Planet Of The Apes… Another World!”

The video for Another World was directed by Maxime Tiberhgien and Sylvain Favre, who worked together on the short film After The Collapse, which covered similarly apocalyptic territory.

Yesterday Gojira launched a teaser campaign for the track using the hashtag #AnotherPlaceToBe, while last month it was announced that Gojira's US tour with Deftones and Poppy had been rescheduled for 2021. Full dates below.

(Image credit: Gojira)

Deftones, Gojira and Poppy 2021 North American tour

Aug 12: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Aug 14: Milwaukee Eagles Club, WI

Aug 15: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 17: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 18: Toronto Echo Beach, ON

Aug 20: Laval Place Bell, QC

Aug 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 23: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Aug 24: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

Aug 27: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Aug 28: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Aug 29: Washington The Anthem, DC

Aug 31: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Sep 02: Indianapolis Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sep 09: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Sep 04: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 06: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Sep 07: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 10: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 11: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Sep 17: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 18: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Sep 21: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

Sep 22: Portland Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center, OR