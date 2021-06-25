Employed To Serve become action figures in video for Exist, preview new album Conquering

Employed To Serve are transformed into action figures in the video for their new single, Exist, the first single to be lifted from their forthcoming fourth album, Conquering.



“Exist is a song that celebrates the highs and lows of existing,” says vocalist and bandleader Justine Jones. “For this video I really wanted to capture the excitement of being a pre-teen and discovering the absolute joy that is music. I loved the idea of getting into someone’s head at that time and them daydreaming about being on stage with the band you love, like we did when we were that age and recently in the past year when we couldn't play shows!”



“It took 6 months of planning due to the pandemic,” says Jones, “and because we had to source someone who could create one-off figures of each band member. We were lucky enough to come across Mattachine Society from Brooklyn, who creates awesome bootlegs. For the model stage and backline, Sammy [Urwin, guitar/vocals] and I channelled our inner Art Attack and made that during the winter lockdown to keep our minds from the apocalypse.”

“When having meetings about how to dress the set and actors, we wanted to shout out as many of our mates’ bands as possible and leave little Easter eggs for people to find with each re-watch of the video.”

“The most important aspect of the video for me was finding a young energetic girl to play the really stoked kid,” adds Jones. “When I was growing up, metal was a very male dominated genre and I always felt a bit out of place. I feel that this is a different story now with so many women in bands, working in the industry and in the crowd, it's becoming normalised which is really exciting.”

Speaking about her band’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2019’s Eternal Forward Motion, Jones says, “Conquering is about rising above adversity and self-doubt. We're really excited to share our latest album, I feel it's our best work to date. We wanted to go a more metal orientated direction with this album and see how far we could push our musical capabilities.”

The album is available to pre-order now.

(Image credit: Spinefarm)

Conquering track list:



1. Universal Chokehold

2. Exist

3. Twist The Blade

4. Sun Up To Sun Down

5. The Mistake

6. We Don’t Need You

7. Set In Stone

8. Mark Of The Grave

9. World Ender

10. Conquering

11. Stand Alone