Godspeed You! Black Emperor to headline ArcTanGent

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have been confirmed as headliners for this year’s ArcTanGent festival.

The Canadian band join the previously announced American Football, Mono, Toe, La Dispute, Sikth, Three Trapped Tigers and Meet Me In St Louis on the bill for the Prog-sponsored 2016 edition of the English festival.

Organiser James Scarlett says: “Godspeed headlining ArcTanGent is going to be incredible. We’re giving them a two hour set and their full production which includes some awesome visuals.

“The ATG Arc Stage is already a magical setting for post-rock and math-rock fans but this will take it up another level for sure.”

Godspeed’s most recent album was 2015’s Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress.

ArcTanGent takes place from August 18 to 20 at Fernhill Farm near Bristol. More than 70 bands will play across four stages, with tickets limited to 5000. Visit the official website for ticket information.