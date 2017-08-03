Godspeed You! Black Emperor return with Luciferian Towers

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced that they’ll release their new album next month.

Titled Luciferian Towers, it’ll arrive on September 22 via Constellation and follows 2015’s Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress.

To mark the announcement, the Canadian outfit have released a short teaser featuring a slice of material from the record. Watch it below.

The Canadain outfit say in a statement: “This long-playing record is a thing we made in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children. Eyes up and filled with dreadful joy – we aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. We recorded it all in a burning motorboat.”

The band have also given cryptic descriptions for all four tracks on the album:

UNDOING A LUCIFERIAN TOWERS – look at that fucking skyline! big lazy money writ in dull marble obelisks! imagine all those buildings much later on, hollowed out and stripped bare of wires and glass, listen- the wind is whistling through all 3,000 of its burning window-holes!

BOSSES HANG – labor, alienated from the wealth it creates, so that holy cow, most of us live precariously! kicking at it, but barely hanging on! also – the proud illuminations of our shortened lives! also – more of us than them! also – what we need now is shovels, wells, and barricades!

FAM / FAMINE – how they kill us = absentee landlord, burning high-rise. the loud panics of child-policemen and their exploding trigger-hands. with the dull edge of an arbitrary meritocracy. neglect, cancer maps, drone strike, famine. the forest is burning and soon they’ll hunt us like wolves.

ANTHEM FOR NO STATE – kanada, emptied of its minerals and dirty oil. emptied of its trees and water. a crippled thing, drowning in a puddle, covered in ants. the ocean doesn’t give a shit because it knows it’s dying too.

Luciferian Towers is now available for pre-order through Bandcamp.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor will head out on tour from early next month, with the run of dates including shows in Canada, Mexico, Europe and the UK. Find further details below.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Luciferian Towers tracklist

Undoing A Luciferian Towers Bosses Hang Fam / Famine Anthem For No State

Sep 03: Montreal Mile Ex End Musique Montreal Festival, QC

Sep 22: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Sep 23: Sala Corona Festival Aura, Mexico

Oct 13: Rome Romaeuropa Festival

Oct 14: Rome Romaeuropa Festival

Oct 15: Fribourg Frison, Switzerland

Oct 16: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Oct 17: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Oct 18: Rennes Theatre National de Bretagne, France

Oct 19: Touen Le 106, France

Oct 20: Lyon Le Tobogan, France

Oct 21: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Oct 22: Lille La Condition Publique, France

Oct 23: Brighton Dome, UK

Oct 27: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Oct 30: Bristol Motion, UK

Oct 31: London Troxy, UK

Nov 01: Brussels Vorst Nationaal, Belgium

Nov 02: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Nov 03: Berlin Festaal Kreuzberg, Germany

Nov 05: Hanover Indiego, Germany

Nov 07: Paris Elysee Montmatre, France

Godspeed You! Black Emperor