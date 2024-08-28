Godspeed You! Black Emperor make typically cryptic announcement about new album

Canadian instrumental post-rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor have released a typically cryptic statement announcing their new album, No Title As Of 13 February 2024, 340 Dead, which they will release through Constellation Records on October 4.
In the statement, the band say:
"THE PLAIN TRUTH==
we drifted through it, arguing.
every day a new war crime, every day a flower bloom.
we sat down together and wrote it in one room,
and then sat down in a different room, recording.
NO TITLE= what gestures make sense while tiny bodies fall? what context? what broken melody?
and then a tally and a date to mark a point on the line, the negative process, the growing pile.
the sun setting above beds of ash
while we sat together, arguing.
the old world order barely pretended to care.
this new century will be crueler still.
war is coming.
don’t give up.
pick a side.
hang on.
love.
GY!BE"
The band have also shared a brand new song, Grey Rubble, Green Shoots, which is embedded below. No Title As Of 13 February 2024, 340 Dead will be available on vinyl, CD and digital. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.
Godspeed, who had previously announced tour dates for UK and Europe for September and October and North America for November have also announced further North American dates for April and May 2025. You can see all the dates below.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor: No Title As Of 13 February 2024, 340 Dead
1. Sun Is A Hole, Sun Is Vapors
2. Baby's In A Thundercloud
3. Raindrops Cast In Lead
4. Broken Spires At Dead Capital
5. Pale Spectator Takes Photograps
6. Grey Rubble, Green Shoots
Godspeed You! Black Emperor UK, Europe and US tour dates 2024/2025
UK/EUROPE
Sep 27: IRE DublinNational Stadium
Sep 29: UK London Troxy
Sep 30: UK Glasgow Barrowlands
Oct 1: UK Manchester Ritz
Oct 2: UK Bristol Marble Factory
Oct 3: UK Manchester The Empire
Oct 4: FRA Tourcoing Le Grand Mix
Oct 5: LUX Esch-Alzette Kufa
Oct 6: FRA Paris Le Trianon
Oct 8: FRA Nantes Stereolux
Oct 9: FRA Nancy L'Autre Canal (Jazz Pulsation Festival)
Oct 10: SWI Zurich Volkshaus
Oct 11: SWI Lauserne Les Docks
Oct 12: GER Frankfurt Zoom
Oct 14: GER Berlin Huxleys
Oct 15: NED Amsterdam Paradiso
Oct 16: BEL Brussells AB
Oct 18: GRE Athens Floyd
NORTH AMERICA
Nov 4 ON Hamilton Bridgeworks
Nov 5: ON Toronto History
Nov 6: ON London Music Hall
Nov 7: MI Grand Rapids Elevation
Nov 8: IL Chicago The Salt Shed
Nov 9: MN St Paul Palace Theater
Nov 11: KS Lawrence Liberty Hall
Nov 12: AR Fayetteville George's Majestic Lounge
Nov 13: TN Nashville The Basement East
Nov 14: TN Knoxville Bijou Theater
Nov 15: GA Atlanta The Masquerade
Nov 16: SC Charleston The Music Farm
Nov 17: NC Saxapahaw Haw River Ballroom
Nov 19: Washington 9:30 Club
Nov 21: NY Brooklyn Pioneerworks
Nov 22: CT Norwalk District Music Hall
Nov 23: MA Boston Roadrunner
Nov 24: PA Philadelphia Union Transfer
Nov 25: QC Montréal MTELUS
Apr25: TX Austin TBA
Apr 26: TX Dallas Granada Theater
Apr 28: CO Denver Ogden Theater
Apr 30: CA Los Angeles The Bellweather
May 1: CA Santa Ana The Observatory OC
May 2: MEX Tijuana, B.C. Cine Bujazán
May 3: CA Ventura Ventura Music Hall
May 4: CA San Francisco Curran Theater
May 6: OR Portland Wonder Ballroom
May 7: OR Portland Wonder Ballroom
May 8: WA Seattle The Neptune
May 9: WA Seattle The Neptune
May 10: BC Vancouver Vogue Theatre
May 12: BC Kelowna Revelry
May 13: AB Calgary Palace Theatre
May 14: AB Edmonton Midway