Godspeed You! Black Emperor make typically cryptic announcement about new album

Canadian instrumental post-rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor have released a typically cryptic statement announcing their new album, No Title As Of 13 February 2024, 340 Dead, which they will release through Constellation Records on October 4.

In the statement, the band say:

"THE PLAIN TRUTH==

we drifted through it, arguing.

every day a new war crime, every day a flower bloom.

we sat down together and wrote it in one room,

and then sat down in a different room, recording.

NO TITLE= what gestures make sense while tiny bodies fall? what context? what broken melody?

and then a tally and a date to mark a point on the line, the negative process, the growing pile.

the sun setting above beds of ash

while we sat together, arguing.

the old world order barely pretended to care.

this new century will be crueler still.

war is coming.

don’t give up.

pick a side.

hang on.

love.

GY!BE"

The band have also shared a brand new song, Grey Rubble, Green Shoots, which is embedded below. No Title As Of 13 February 2024, 340 Dead will be available on vinyl, CD and digital. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

Godspeed, who had previously announced tour dates for UK and Europe for September and October and North America for November have also announced further North American dates for April and May 2025. You can see all the dates below.

Pre-order No Title As Of 13 February 2024, 340 Dead.

(Image credit: Constellation Records)

Godspeed You! Black Emperor: No Title As Of 13 February 2024, 340 Dead

1. Sun Is A Hole, Sun Is Vapors

2. Baby's In A Thundercloud

3. Raindrops Cast In Lead

4. Broken Spires At Dead Capital

5. Pale Spectator Takes Photograps

6. Grey Rubble, Green Shoots

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

UK/EUROPE

Sep 27: IRE DublinNational Stadium

Sep 29: UK London Troxy

Sep 30: UK Glasgow Barrowlands

Oct 1: UK Manchester Ritz

Oct 2: UK Bristol Marble Factory

Oct 3: UK Manchester The Empire

Oct 4: FRA Tourcoing Le Grand Mix

Oct 5: LUX Esch-Alzette Kufa

Oct 6: FRA Paris Le Trianon

Oct 8: FRA Nantes Stereolux

Oct 9: FRA Nancy L'Autre Canal (Jazz Pulsation Festival)

Oct 10: SWI Zurich Volkshaus

Oct 11: SWI Lauserne Les Docks

Oct 12: GER Frankfurt Zoom

Oct 14: GER Berlin Huxleys

Oct 15: NED Amsterdam Paradiso

Oct 16: BEL Brussells AB

Oct 18: GRE Athens Floyd

NORTH AMERICA

Nov 4 ON Hamilton Bridgeworks

Nov 5: ON Toronto History

Nov 6: ON London Music Hall

Nov 7: MI Grand Rapids Elevation

Nov 8: IL Chicago The Salt Shed

Nov 9: MN St Paul Palace Theater

Nov 11: KS Lawrence Liberty Hall

Nov 12: AR Fayetteville George's Majestic Lounge

Nov 13: TN Nashville The Basement East

Nov 14: TN Knoxville Bijou Theater

Nov 15: GA Atlanta The Masquerade

Nov 16: SC Charleston The Music Farm

Nov 17: NC Saxapahaw Haw River Ballroom

Nov 19: Washington 9:30 Club

Nov 21: NY Brooklyn Pioneerworks

Nov 22: CT Norwalk District Music Hall

Nov 23: MA Boston Roadrunner

Nov 24: PA Philadelphia Union Transfer

Nov 25: QC Montréal MTELUS

Apr25: TX Austin TBA

Apr 26: TX Dallas Granada Theater

Apr 28: CO Denver Ogden Theater

Apr 30: CA Los Angeles The Bellweather

May 1: CA Santa Ana The Observatory OC

May 2: MEX Tijuana, B.C. Cine Bujazán

May 3: CA Ventura Ventura Music Hall

May 4: CA San Francisco Curran Theater

May 6: OR Portland Wonder Ballroom

May 7: OR Portland Wonder Ballroom

May 8: WA Seattle The Neptune

May 9: WA Seattle The Neptune

May 10: BC Vancouver Vogue Theatre

May 12: BC Kelowna Revelry

May 13: AB Calgary Palace Theatre

May 14: AB Edmonton Midway